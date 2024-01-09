ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.12. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,239,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 59,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

