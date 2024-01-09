WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
