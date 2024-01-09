WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.34. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

