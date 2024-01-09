StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.33.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.79. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Compugen by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compugen by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

