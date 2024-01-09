Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $309.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

