US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Get US Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

US Foods stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in US Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in US Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $8,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.