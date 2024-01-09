Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

EBIX has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Ebix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a c- rating to a f rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Ebix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ebix

Ebix Trading Down 32.2 %

Shares of EBIX opened at $1.16 on Friday. Ebix has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $119.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ebix during the third quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Ebix by 485.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 411.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ebix by 66.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ebix

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.