Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.