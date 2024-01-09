Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

