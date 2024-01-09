Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.