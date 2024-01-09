Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($6.38) million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Oxbridge Re by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

