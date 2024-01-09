Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,900.65% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $90,038.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,699,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,276,000 after buying an additional 721,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.