PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of PCTEL in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

NASDAQ PCTI opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. PCTEL has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $135.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

