Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of PCYG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Park City Group by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Park City Group by 686.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

