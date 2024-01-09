Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGNE
Neurogene Stock Up 14.8 %
About Neurogene
Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.