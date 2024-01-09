OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $21.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCFC. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.02. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, insider Anthony Giordano III acquired 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $38,057. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 118.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

