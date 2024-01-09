OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Price Target Raised to $16.00

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.97 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.48 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 3,156,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $36,169,880.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,804,575 shares in the company, valued at $55,060,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 35.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,970,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 514,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 36.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 16.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.