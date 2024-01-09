Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.47.

Shares of PYCR opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,610,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

