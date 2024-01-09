Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.12.

Shares of REGN opened at $902.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $668.00 and a 1-year high of $924.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $836.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $805.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

