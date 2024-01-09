Truist Financial Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

