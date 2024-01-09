Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.86.

SBUX opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

