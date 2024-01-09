Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

CBU stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 121.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

