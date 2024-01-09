Wells Fargo & Company Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$86.00.

ATD stock opened at C$80.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.48. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$58.92 and a 12 month high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.2292683 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

