Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.52 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

