First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 241.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.