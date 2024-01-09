Raymond James Boosts Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $595.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $47.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 288,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

