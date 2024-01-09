Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after buying an additional 917,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after purchasing an additional 519,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.