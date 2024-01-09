Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.21.

SNV opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,720 shares of company stock valued at $122,896 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

