Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $124.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $136.14.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Ryanair by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 561,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after acquiring an additional 443,458 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Ryanair by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 185,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.