VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $5.50.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. VTEX has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.56 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.28 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VTEX in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

