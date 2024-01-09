Oppenheimer Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $771.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.06. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $318.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,061 shares of company stock worth $163,368 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

