Needham & Company LLC Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $45.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

SMPL opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,991 shares of company stock worth $6,054,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.