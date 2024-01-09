Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Stratasys Stock Down 0.4 %

Stratasys stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 560.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

