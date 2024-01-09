Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Tigress Financial

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an inline rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,943.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 10,597 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $92,511.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,943.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 24,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $219,429.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,699 shares of company stock worth $1,120,866 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after acquiring an additional 991,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

