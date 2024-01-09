APA (NASDAQ:APA) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Raymond James

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NASDAQ APA opened at $33.73 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that APA will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in APA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

