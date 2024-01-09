Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

TCBI stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $42.79 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,772 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,929.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,506. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 184.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,067,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,025 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,964,000 after acquiring an additional 927,419 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after acquiring an additional 762,038 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 99.2% during the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,735,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.