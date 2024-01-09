Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, HSBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.48.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $18.88 on Friday. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

