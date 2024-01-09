TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded TowneBank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

TowneBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 18.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in TowneBank by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.