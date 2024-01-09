United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on United Fire Group

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFCS opened at $21.18 on Friday. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $535.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.31.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -55.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.