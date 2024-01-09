Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.83.

VBTX opened at $22.95 on Friday. Veritex has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.60 million. Research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

