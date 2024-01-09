Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $35.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,335 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $10,656,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.