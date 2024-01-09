Raymond James Upgrades WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSBC. Hovde Group raised shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

WesBanco Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.59. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in WesBanco by 384.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WesBanco by 552.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

