Sagimet Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGMT) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Sagimet Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 10th. Sagimet Biosciences had issued 5,312,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $85,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Sagimet Biosciences’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMT opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sagimet Biosciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

