Apogee Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:APGE)

Apogee Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 10th. Apogee Therapeutics had issued 17,650,000 shares in its public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $300,050,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

APGE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of APGE opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APGE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

