Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Decreased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.4% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
MA stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $420.99. 1,015,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,566. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $401.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.