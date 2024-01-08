Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $238.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,281,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,584,719. The firm has a market cap of $759.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.92 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

