Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Steph & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
VB traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $208.92. 426,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
