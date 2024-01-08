Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

MA stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,774. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $428.36. The stock has a market cap of $395.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

