Keel Point LLC Has $956,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.07 on Monday, hitting $215.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,455. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

