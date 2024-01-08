CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 754.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 90,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 161,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 1,098,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.20. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

