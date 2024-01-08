Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 1,435,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,160. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

