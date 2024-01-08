Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $6.47 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises 1.5% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Copart Trading Up 1.6 %
CPRT traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.31. 1,435,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,160. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Insider Transactions at Copart
In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
