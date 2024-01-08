Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.49. 27,984,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,178,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.89. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $268.97 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

