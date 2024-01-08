NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,229 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 170,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 146.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. 7,049,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.52. The company has a market cap of $157.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

